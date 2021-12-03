Omicron: Medical colleges across Karnataka put on high alert

Close on the heels of the outbreak of Omicron variant infection in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government on Friday put all the medical colleges across the state on high alert to face the possible third wave and provide treatment to the cases of the new strain of coronavirus.

Chairing a video conference meeting with the directors of all the medical colleges, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that all health workers must stand up to the demands and provide effective treatment.

“There are 21 medical colleges offering health services in Karnataka. Everyone, including the HoDs, professors and senior doctors have been advised to stand up to the demands and provide effective treatment. They can also avail the help of resident doctors, and final-year medical students,” the minister said.

The minister also directed the establishments to conduct a month-long training for 18,000 nurses and ramp up pediatric ICUs to face the possible onslaught of the third wave.

“During the first and second wave, the state faced a shortage of nurses to treat patients in the ICUs. We have resolved that issue now as there are about 18,000 students in final-year nursing and paramedics. Officials have been asked to provide one-month training to them, in collaboration with RGUHS and other institutions,” explained Sudhakar.

The minister said that the Cabinet had decided to set up paediatric ICUs. “As per the advice of the Covid Technical Advisory Committee, a special ICU and ward will be provided for the Omicron-infected patients. Those who are infected with Delta will be treated in a separate ward. The number of beds and ICUs to be reserved will be decided soon,” he said.

Acknowledging that there has been a delay in payment of allowances to the resident doctors, Sudhakar said, “The pending Covid risk allowance dues, amounting to Rs 73 crore, of resident doctors will be cleared soon.

