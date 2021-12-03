Omicron scare: Karnataka plans curbs on large gatherings

Hours after the Centre announced the country's first cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 in Bengaluru, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Thursday told reporters that the government will consider regulating large gatherings, especially those held indoors.

A final decision will be taken after a meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday, Sudhakar said.

Appealing to people not to panic about the Omicron mutant infection, Sudhakar said, "The doctor who tested positive for Omicron variant and five of his contacts who tested positive for Covid-19 are stable and have only mild symptoms.

"However, I appeal to the public to get their second dose of vaccination at the earliest and wear masks compulsorily. People should avoid unnecessary large gatherings, especially those held indoors. We need to regulate such gatherings as a precaution and we will take a final call after a meeting with the CM."

Revealing that the Omicron mutant virus is milder than the Delta variant, Sudhakar said, "Already 11 countries have notified that the latest mutant has only mild to moderate symptoms. However, it is too early to comment on how it spreads and infects. The WHO is still studying the nature of the virus and till the final report is out, we cannot comment on its features."

As soon as Bommai arrives in Bengaluru on Friday from Delhi, a high-level meeting has been scheduled, officials said. "All health department officials, BBMP officials and Covid experts will meet the CM and decide on the future course of action to prevent the spread of the new variant," Sudhakar said.

