On-call crop tests: Karnataka govt to expand mobile units

Now, farmers across Karnataka can benefit from mobile soil and crop testing vehicles. Manned with experts and a basic laboratory setup, the vehicles will go around testing crops and soil and give suggestions to farmers on how to optimise their crops.

The government had earlier launched these vehicles on a pilot basis, predominantly in Koppal. Now, it is set to add 100 vehicles across various districts in the state, with plans for further expansion in the coming months.

Speaking to DH, agriculture commissioner Brijesh Kumar Dikshit said, “The idea is to have these vehicles at the hobli-level. The vehicles will travel from village to village, testing soil and health of the crop. Farmers can also call and ask for it. They will test and make suggestions on what kind of insecticide to use etc.”

Last year, the government had introduced it on a pilot basis in Koppal district and a few other hoblis in the state, with 40 such vehicles being operational. Now 100 more vehicles are being added, expanding it across the state. There are 742 hoblis in Karnataka. The government plans to eventually extend it

everywhere.

So far, the response on ground has been good with farmers making use of the service for crop testing, water testing and even crop surveys, an agriculture officer from Koppal told DH.

They get at least three to four calls everyday. “There will be one technical staff and a driver travelling in the vehicle, along with basic laboratory equipment. The expert on call will assess the situation and give suggestions to farmers. In case, it requires further testing, it will be sent to a lab,” the officer added.

These vehicles have been especially useful for horticulture crops, when farmers had to figure our solutions for crop diseases, according to the official.