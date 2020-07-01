On day 5, no. of students skipping SSLC exams rises to 32

A total of 32 students have missed the opportunity to write the SSLC exams due to Covid-19 in the last five days.

The examinations started on June 25 at around 3,000 centres in the state, even as the Covid-19 cases surged. Wednesday was the fifth day of the exams and 97.96% of the students appeared for the social science subject paper.

For latest updates on Coronavirus pandemic, click here

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said these students were not allowed to appear for the exams as they tested positive for Covid-19.

“We have completed five days and so far, 32 students were not allowed to appear for the exams as they had contracted the virus,” Kumar told a press briefing on Wednesday.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 1

With this figure, the total positive cases in SSLC students will go up from 13 to 32 from day one to day five. The department of education will continue to hold the exams, allowing the students who do not want to write the exams now to appear for the supplementary exams as fresh candidates.

The department changed/shifted 31 examination centres after the areas in which they are located were declared containment

zones.