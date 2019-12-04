On poll-eve, officials seize unaccounted Rs 5.69 cr

Officials deployed by the Election Commission to enforce the model code of conduct ahead of bypolls, have seized cash adding up to Rs 5.69 crore, sarees and blouses worth Rs 30.83 lakh, being transported in an unauthorised manner.

Even as the campaign ended on Tuesday, the static surveillance teams and the flying squads found cash being transported unauthorisedly on Wednesday.

According to an official release, the static surveillance teams seized cash amounting to Rs 21.37 lakh and flying squads up to Rs 8.34 lakh in the last 24 hours. The Excise officials have also seized liquor worth Rs 1.11 lakh, in a span of one day.

The Election Commission also received several complaints about illegal liquor and cash distribution during this period, on various platforms, including calls on Voter Helpline, emails, social media. The model code of conduct was enforced from November 11 in all the 15 constituencies going to bypolls.