On-stage ‘engagement’ enrages Mysureans

Kannada rapper Chandan Shetty proposing to long-time friend, actor-singer Niveditha Gowda, on the dais of Yuva Dasara has attracted criticism on social media and also by the public. Shetty proposed to Niveditha and presented her a ring, which she accepted, on Friday night, during his music programme.

District incharge Minister V Somanna said a notice had been issued by the police department over the incident.

“Such a thing should not have happened on the platform of Naada Habba (state festival) Dasara. I apologise to the people for the incident,” he said. Three activists have filed complaints regarding the incident with the Lakshmipuram police.

Aravind Sharma, a Kannada activist, has urged the district administration to blacklist the two artistes, on his Facebook wall. “Yuva Dasara is a misguided programme. Chandan has exhibited arrogance by celebrating his engagement in a government programme,” he said.

Dr B Sandeep, a house surgeon, said the programme, which was supposed to conclude at 10 pm, was stretched up to midnight.

“As Chandan and Niveditha misused the programme, funded by public money, the expenses should be collected from them,” he said.

Shetty said, “I had not taken permission of the organisers. I took just five minutes. It was not an engagement, but was done for entertainment. If the people feel that the stage was misused, I apologise”. Niveditha said, “If we had married on the stage, it could have been termed a violation.”