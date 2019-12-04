On the run, Nithyananda has his 'own country'

The Bidadi ashram of controversial self-styled godman Swami Nithyananda, who is facing charges of illegal confinement of children and has been chargesheeted in a rape case, is almost empty and the key people who handled the daily affairs are missing.

While police continue to look for him, reports have emerged that he has created a Hindu nation, Kailaasa, with its own flag and political setup, on an island near Ecuador.

According to the website of Kailaasa (www.kailaasa.org), it is “a nation without borders created by dispossessed Hindus from around the world who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries”.

“Kailaasa was created with the determination to not just preserve and protect Sanatana Hindu Dharma and share it with the entire world, but also to share the story of persecution that is yet unknown to the world,” it said.

The country has its own

triangular flag with an emblem of Paramashiva and Nandi and is called the ‘Rishabha Dhvaja’. English, Sanskrit and Tamil are its main languages.

The government of the new country has various departments like homeland security, defence, treasury, commerce, housing, human services and education.

Meanwhile, police remain clueless about Nithyananda’s whereabouts.

“So far what we know is that he is not in the ashram here for almost a year. Bidadi is no more Nithyananda’s headquarters” a police officer said.

Last month, an FIR was registered against Nithyananda after two girls went missing from his ashram in Ahmedabad, Yogini Sarvagyapeetham. He was charged with kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children to make them collect donations from followers to run his ashram.