Once again Manasi Sudhir hit on social media

Naina J A
Naina J A,
  • Aug 25 2020, 10:43 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2020, 10:43 ist
Manasi Sudhir. Credit: Screengrab from YouTube/ @Manasi Sudhir

Bharatnatyam dancer Manasi Sudhir who has grabbed the attention of many through her graceful gestures and expressions has surged in popularity on social media again.

A foot-tapping song sung by her in the praise of Lord Ganesha using Kannada alphabets, went viral on social media. The video released during the Ganesha festival has been viewed by thousands of people and shared widely on Facebook and WhatsApp.

During the lockdown, she started experimenting with songs written by well-known litterateurs and infused life into it with her colourful, imaginative singing. With the music compositions of her Guru Gururaj Marpalli, she has sung many songs and uploaded them on YouTube, for which she has received appreciation from all quarters.

The song 'Eni adbhutave gelathi enta adbhutave..' has already been viewed by over a lakh people. Manasi runs a dance school, `Nrityaniketana Kodavoor', with her husband, Sudhir Rao Kodavoor, an eminent Bharatnatyam artiste.

Bharatnatyam
Social media

