Once caught watching porn, now Karnataka's Deputy CM

Among the three deputy chief ministers appointed by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is Laxman Sangappa Savadi, a BJP lawmaker from Athni constituency in Belgaum District and was previously the minister for cooperation and agriculture marketing.

Savadi, who lost the Assembly polls last year, was not elected as an MLC either. He, however, has been appointed as one of the deputy chief ministers. There's something else that's notable in the lawmaker's incumbency.

During the February 2012 state sessions, photography and video were banned in the Assembly, but a few video journalists were given special permission to film it from the viewing gallery.

Panning across the House from a vantage point, Kannada news channel journalists covered the proceedings. They then noticed ministers Laxman Savadi and CC Patil glued to a mobile handset and zoomed their cameras to focus on what they were viewing.

Local media reports alleged that they were watching porn clip from a mobile phone video app called 'Abhik'.

The use of mobile phones was also not allowed inside the Karnataka State Legislature.

When the news broke, Savadi said that the Assembly session was about a 'rave party scandal' and they were watching the clip for "educational purposes, to know more about rave parties".

The irony was that the rave party was sponsored by the State Government to promote tourism on an island near Udupi, about 400 km from Bengaluru.

Savadi, CC Patil and Krishna Palemar - whose phone had a copy of the clip - resigned as Karnataka ministers at the time.

Deputy Chief Minister Savadi has been given the transport portfolio by Chief Minister Yediyurappa.