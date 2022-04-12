One cop killed, another hurt in road accident

A police constable was killed while another sustained major injury when a car hit the cops' motorbike at the Hullepura Cross on NH209 late Monday.
The deceased is Prasad (33) of Irasawadi. ASI Raju, who was driving the motorbike, has been admitted to a hospital in Mysuru for treatment. Police have registered a case against car driver Satish Kumar.
