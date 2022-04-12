One cop killed, another hurt in road accident

One cop killed, another hurt in road accident

Police have registered a case against car driver Satish Kumar

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS,
  • Apr 12 2022, 16:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2022, 16:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

A police constable was killed while another sustained major injury when a car hit the cops' motorbike at the Hullepura Cross on NH209 late Monday.

The deceased is Prasad (33) of Irasawadi. ASI Raju, who was driving the motorbike, has been admitted to a hospital in Mysuru for treatment.  Police have registered a case against car driver Satish Kumar. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Police
Karnataka
Accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

Celebrated Michelin star Chef hints at Indian outing

Celebrated Michelin star Chef hints at Indian outing

Made-in-India Dornier takes off for 1st commercial bid

Made-in-India Dornier takes off for 1st commercial bid

How to increase the shelf life of your liquor

How to increase the shelf life of your liquor

Ranbir-Alia wedding bells sound amid paparazzi frenzy

Ranbir-Alia wedding bells sound amid paparazzi frenzy

Govt, UNESCO working on tribal freedom fighters museums

Govt, UNESCO working on tribal freedom fighters museums

'Microplastic in Cauvery river may pose threat to fish'

'Microplastic in Cauvery river may pose threat to fish'

 