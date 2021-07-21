One dead, 6 injured in rain-related incidents in Karnataka

Heavy rains continued to batter Kalyana Karnataka districts On Wednesday, leading to loss of life and properties.

A 33-year-old woman died after a portion of her house wall collapsed on her at Kumarchincholi in Humnabad taluk, Bidar district. Parvathi Vaijnath's husband and their two children have suffered serious injuries in the incident.

Two houses were damaged in Bidar old city area when a heap of mud from the fort wall near Shahgunj arch caved in on them. Several houses in the district have suffered partial damage due to prolonged wet weather.

Kalaburagi city experienced drizzle through the day. The non-stop drizzling affected normal life in the city. Mantagi stream, which drains into Amarja river, is in full spate in Aland taluk.

The dead bodies of Manikamma and Pralhad Dodla, who were swept away in the overflowing Kagina river in separate incidents are yet to be traced despite search operations for the past three days.

Parts of Yadgir, Raichur and Koppal districts also witnessed good showers in the day.

Meanwhile, Krishna river and its tributaries have been receiving copious inflows following the incessant rain in their catchments in Khanapur taluk and Konkan belt of Maharashtra.

As many as six of nine bridge-cum-barrages in Chikkodi and Nippani taluks, Belagavi district, have gone underwater despite no discharges from Maharashtra dams.

With Malaprabha, Pandari and Mahadayi rivers and streams flowing in full ferocity, many villages in Kanakumbi and Bhimgad forest areas in Khanapur taluk have been cut off.

A couple and their daughter sustained grievous injuries after a concrete wall of their house fell on them at Uchangidurga in Harapanahalli taluk. The locals pulled out Shekarnaik, his wife Lakshmibai and their daughter Tejaswini from the debris and shifted them to the taluk hospital.

Meanwhile, the intensity of rain has come down considerably in the coastal and Malnad districts, with the exception of Kodagu.

The hilly district continued to see sharp showers intermittently. Madikeri, Napoklu, Bhagamandala, Talacauvery and Mukkodlu regions received intermittent rains on Wednesday. Harangi reservoir level touched 2,855.66 feet mark, just four feet short of reaching its full reservoir level.

The weather department has predicted heavy showers for four Malnad and three coastal districts for the next two days. A yellow alert has been sounded for the aforementioned districts on Thursday and Friday.