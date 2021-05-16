One dead, six missing as tug boat capsizes in sea

One dead, six missing as tug boat capsizes in sea

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • May 16 2021, 16:41 ist
  • updated: May 16 2021, 16:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

One person died and six others were missing after their tug boat that was assisting a ship capsized 10 nautical miles off the coast here.

Nine people were on the boat that left New Mangalore Port on Friday to carry out maintenance work at the single point mooring facility, which is located 17 km from the port.

The boat was caught in the rough seas in adverse weather conditions and capsized while they were returning to the shore on Saturday, police sources said.

The body of one crew member was found near Kaup beach in Udupi district, while two others were rescued.

A search is on for the rest of the crew members, police sources said.

The damaged boat was found at Katipatna near Padubidri beach in Udupi district.

The tug boat was contracted by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) for its single point mooring facility.

In a statement, MRPL said the tug vessel, 'Alliance', with nine men on board faced distress while assisting the company in cargo unloading at its single point mooring facility.

The company's cargo operation was completed on Friday and the vessel was supposed to return on the same day.

However, it started only on Saturday morning and had to face distress, the statement said.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

New Mangalore Port
Mangaluru
boat capsized

Related videos

What's Brewing

What is cytokine storm? How it affects Covid patients

What is cytokine storm? How it affects Covid patients

Meet 'cylinder waali bitiya' who helps all with oxygen

Meet 'cylinder waali bitiya' who helps all with oxygen

Cyclone Tauktae: Here's a list of dos and don'ts

Cyclone Tauktae: Here's a list of dos and don'ts

How Left's hammer and sickle lost potency in Bengal

How Left's hammer and sickle lost potency in Bengal

Old foes Djokovic, Nadal to meet in Italian Open final

Old foes Djokovic, Nadal to meet in Italian Open final

Covid-19 crisis: Jolt for ‘Brand Modi’?

Covid-19 crisis: Jolt for ‘Brand Modi’?

Breakwater of Karnataka's rural Covid wave

Breakwater of Karnataka's rural Covid wave

 