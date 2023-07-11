'One district, one sport' policy soon: Sports Minister

'One district, one sport' policy soon, says Minister B Nagendra

The new 2023-24 budget has earmarked Rs 236 crore for Youth Empowerment & Sports, Nagendra pointed out.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Jul 11 2023, 21:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2023, 11:21 ist
Youth Empowerment & Sports Minister B Nagendra. Credit: DH Photo

The state government will soon roll out a ‘One District, One Sport’ policy to promote indigenous sports, Youth Empowerment & Sports Minister B Nagendra said on Tuesday.

Under the proposed policy, the government wants to identify talented sportspersons and train them. 

"Every region has its own popular sport. In Vijayanagar, there's kusti (wrestling). In Vijayapura, it's cycling. Like this, each district has a famous sport. Talented athletes participating in these sports will be identified right from the hobli-level to the district. They'll be given the right kind of training," Nagendra said. 

The new 2023-24 budget has earmarked Rs 236 crore for Youth Empowerment & Sports, Nagendra pointed out.

"Olympic and Paralympic medal winners will be recruited to Group ‘A’ posts while winners in Asian Games and Commonwealth Games for Group ‘B’ posts. This will start from the current fiscal," the minister said. "Also, sportspersons will get a 3% reservation in recruitment to police and forest departments," he added. 

Nagendra also highlighted other offerings made in the budget for the development of sports.

Nagendra, who is also ST Welfare minister, said the budget has kept Rs 1,588.23 crore for the welfare of STs. 

 

B Nagendra
sports
Karnataka News

