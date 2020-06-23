One injured in tree mishap in Mysuru

Personnel of Abhaya task force of Mysuru City Corporation clear a branch of the damaged tree on New Sayyaji Rao Road in Agrahara, Mysuru, on Tuesday. (DH Photo)

A person, riding a two-wheeler, got injured as a branch of a huge tree by the roadside fell on him on New Sayyaji Rao Road in Agrahara on Tuesday. He was rushed to a nearby hospital by bystanders.

Personnel of the Abhaya task force of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) were deployed to clear the snapped branch of the damaged tree. Meanwhile another branch of the tree snapped and fell down. Fortunately, the workers of Abhaya moved away, hearing the sound. Later, the road was blocked from both sides and the tree was cut and cleared.

Officials said, the tree was over 50 years old and it had become weak due to various reasons.

