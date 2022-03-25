One more held for threatening judges over hijab verdict

The state police arrested Jamal Mohammed Usmani from Thanjavur in TN for issuing a life threat to the High Court judges who delivered the hijab verdict

  Mar 25 2022, 23:06 ist
  updated: Mar 26 2022, 03:35 ist
Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court Ritu Raj Awasthi (C), Justices Krishna S. Dixit (L) and Jaibunnesa Mohiyuddin Khazi (R). Credit: DH Photos, Karnataka judiciary official website

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Friday the state police arrested Jamal Mohammed Usmani from Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu for issuing a life threat to the High Court judges who delivered the Hijab verdict.

This comes just days after the police took custody of Kovai Rahmathullah from Madurai on the same charge. 

Also Read — Judges behind controversial hijab verdict get 'Y' category security after threats

“Both will be questioned to understand if there are others behind them. The probe will be expanded to look at outfits that are fanning this. We will also find out outfits linked to this within the state,” Jnanendra told reporters at Vidhana Soudha.

Meanwhile, the Vidhana Soudha police said Usmani, detained on a body warrant, was produced before the court. A Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ) member, Usmani has been remanded in police custody for eight days.The Tamil Nadu police had arrested Rahmatullah and Usmani for allegedly claiming to kill judges.

