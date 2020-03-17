One more in Bengaluru tests positive for coronavirus; Karnataka tally rises to 10

A 32-year-old man from Bengaluru was among three fresh positive coronavirus cases recorded in the state on Monday, taking the total number of cases in Karnataka to 10. Monday’s increase in cases is the highest in a day in the state since the outbreak.

The other two cases — one from Bengaluru and another from Kalaburagi — have not been identified. The 32-year-old was a co-passenger of the fourth positive case (a techie from RR Nagar) who had travelled from Los Angeles, US, via London and landed in Bengaluru on March 8. He had so far been under quarantine but was admitted to KC General Hospital in Malleswaram. The two others have also been quarantined and are being treated at isolation facilities.

Two of the 32-year-old’s primary contacts — his wife and domestic maid — have been home-isolated. “We are tracing all his primary and secondary contacts,” said Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey. He was admitted to the hospital on Sunday and his sample collected on March 14.

In a first in the country, Karnataka has started using the interactive voice response system (IVRS) to contact passengers who have landed in Bengaluru in the past 14 days. According to Monday’s bulletin, a total of 1,14,705 passengers have been screened at airports in Bengaluru, Mangaluru, and seaports at Karwar and Mangaluru.

“In self-declaration forms, passengers have provided their mobile numbers and email addresses. In 24 hours, we can push up to 42,000 calls to these passengers. In this call, their health status will be sought,” said Pandey.

Seventeen government hospitals and 35 private hospitals have been identified as first responder hospitals in Bengaluru. Besides, medical colleges and their attached hospitals have been asked to work as “war rooms”.

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, “In the IVRS facility, the automated voice (a system generated call) will ask the person to press “1” if he/she has fever, press “2” if one has cough and so on...” Sudhakar said the daughter of the Kalaburagi patient who was India’s first Covid-19 death, had 89 primary contacts and 250 secondary contacts.

Stepping up efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19, the state government on Monday directed all medical colleges and attached hospitals in every district to work as “war rooms” to contain the spread of the virus. During the meeting with directors of all medical colleges, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said colleges in every district of the state must be prepared to fight the Covid-19.

“Dedicated Covid-19 wards with about 150 to 250 beds will have to be created at these colleges and hospitals. All of them have also been asked to equip themselves with ventilators in the event of an increase in cases,” Dr Sudhakar explained. Separate helpdesks have been set up at all these hospitals and colleges.

Cover for staffers

The minister also added that in a few districts, colleges needed temporary staffers and that the government will provide them. “The frontline staffers have been doing great service risking their own lives like warriors. They will be provided with special allowances and insurance cover will also be increased. Their preparedness will be assessed on an everyday basis through regular video conferencing from Bengaluru,” Dr Sudhakar briefed.

Vacant govt buildings

Making use of every available facility, the state government will consider identifying vacant government buildings wherever available and create the required infrastructure to quarantine people. “If the situation worsens, all vacant government or private buildings will be converted into hospitals. Officials are identifying them,” he explained.

Acknowledging that more people with flu symptoms are flocking hospitals to get tested for Covid-19, Dr Sudhakar said, “We have been under a lot of pressure to set up testing labs apart from the two in Bengaluru and three others across the state. Covid-19 testing labs are to be set up in Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru and Hubbali. These labs will be set up in government medical colleges. Labs are already there in Hassan, Shivamogga and Mysuru.”

Throwing light on the Covid-19 outbreak in the state, Dr Sudhakar said, “According to the WHO, there are four Cs: Case, Cluster, Community and Country. Right now, the situation in Karnataka is between Case and Cluster. We wish to contain it at this stage only,” Sudhakar said.