One-year-old leopard trapped in cage in Chitradurga district

A one-year-old female leopard was found trapped in a cage kept near the hill at Aanjaneya Swamy layout on the outskirts of Molakalmur town, Chitradurga district on Friday night.

According to local people, four leopards had been straying into human habitats for the past four to five months causing panic among people. They had even killed many sheeps. Following this, the forest department had decided to capture them. Two leopards were found trapped in the cage earlier and the other leopard was found dead in the hill.

The leopard that had been captured used to enter residential areas at night triggering fear among people. So, the forest department kept a cage and it was trapped.

Forest department officer Nagendra Nayaka said the female leopard which had been captured would be released in the Jogimatti forest area in Chitradurga.