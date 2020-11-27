Online classes: Pvt schools extend fee payment deadline

Online classes: Private schools extend fee payment deadline till December 15

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 27 2020, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2020, 03:14 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

The private school managements have granted time till December 15 to allow the parents pay the fee for online classes.

Previously, the schools had threatened to block online classes from December 1 for students who have not paid the fee.

The decision was arrived at a meeting of the representatives of private schools’ management associations with the Commissioner of Public Instruction in Bengaluru on Friday.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
online classes

