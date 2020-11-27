Online classes: Private schools extend fee payment deadline till December 15

The private school managements have granted time till December 15 to allow the parents pay the fee for online classes.
Previously, the schools had threatened to block online classes from December 1 for students who have not paid the fee.
The decision was arrived at a meeting of the representatives of private schools’ management associations with the Commissioner of Public Instruction in Bengaluru on Friday.
