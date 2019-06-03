Online plan approval in urban areas from June 11

After much delay, the government is all set to take building plan approvals online, preventing the need for citizens to from run pillar to post, seeking clearances.

The Land and Building Plan Approval System (LBPAS) will be formally launched by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on June 11, Urban Development Minister U T Khader announced here on Monday.

“The software is now ready. It will cover building plan approvals, layout approval and change in land use,” Khader said. “Karnataka will be the first Indian state to roll this out.”

The facility will be applicable across all urban local bodies, including 10 municipal corporations. For Bengaluru, the BBMP is dragging its feet to effectively implement its Automatic Building Plan Approval System.

Non-compliant plans rejected

The LBPAS is designed such that once the building plan is uploaded, it is routed internally to various departments or parastatal agencies. If approval is not accorded within one month, the building plan will be deemed approved. A building plan that does not comply with zonal regulations or master plans will be rejected automatically by the software.

“The advantage with this is that citizens will no longer have to apply for other permits or approvals separately. Manual applications for no-objection certificates (NOC) will not be required,” Khader said. “Also, citizens will be notified on when officials will visit the site for inspection.”

A ‘self-certification’ facility will be introduced for smaller buildings coming up on sites measuring 30x40 or 30x50. “Individuals, mostly those wanting to construct small homes, faced much harrassment. Now, they can simply apply and get self-certification instantly,” Khader said.

All building plan approvals will be digitally-signed. “Citizens will be required to pay the fees online with e-signature,” the minister said.

Streamlining the process of building plan approvals is one of the many reforms the government has taken up to enable ease of doing business.

The government has also issued orders to implement e-Aasthi, with which all property tax payments in all urban local bodies will go online, Khader said. “The existing system of paying taxes manually is prone to misuse,” he pointed out.