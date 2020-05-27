Online seva begins at Kollur temple

The Kollur Mookambika Temple management has facilitated online puja amid the lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Those who wish to offer any seva to the deity, can pay online to Kollur Syndicate Bank (Canara) SB account - 01752200000014 (IFSC code;SYNB 0000175) or Vijaya Bank (Bank of Baroda) SB account – 142801011000001 (IFSC code-VIJB 0001428). For more details, devotees can visit: kollurmookambika.org.

A release from the temple stated that normally, March and May are peak season for temples in the state as these three months form the holiday season.

Unfortunately, due to lockdown restrictions, the temples did not earn any income. The Kollur Mookambika Temple had earned Rs 13 crore in March, April and May in 2019. However, there was a decline in income by Rs 14 crore during the past three months due to the lockdown.