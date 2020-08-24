Only 50% turn up for KPSC exam amid pandemic

The preliminary examination for the Gazetted Probatitioners’ posts, conducted by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) on Monday, saw almost 50% of the candidates remaining absent.

Out of the 1,65,250 applicants for the 106 posts, only 83,716 (50.5%) appeared for the exam.

This included 45 Covid-positive patients, according to Divya Prabhu, Controller of Examination, KPSC.

The preliminary exam was conducted in Bengaluru, Belagavi, Ballari, Davangere, Hubballi-Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Raichur and Shivamogga. Special arrangements were made at all centres to allow Covid-positive candidates to write the exam.

“In 2015, when exams were held for 428 posts, out of the 2,31,379 applicants, 1,31,110 candidates (56%) appeared for the preliminary exam. This time, there is no post of assistant commissioner. Further, the posts are concentrated in Kalyana Karnataka region. Hence, the number of applicants is less,” the official said.

KPSC had refused to consider the demand of the candidates that the exam must be deferred again, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The exam was earlier scheduled on May 17.