Open schools in batches, discourage co-curricular activities, panel tells Karnataka govt

Amid apprehension over the reopening of schools in the backdrop of a possible surge of the third wave of the Covid pandemic, the task force headed by eminent cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty, has suggested a slew of measures to be adopted by the government and educational institutions as and ‘when the government decides to open the schools after consulting the stakeholders.’

However, the committee strongly discouraged holding team sports, cultural activities, NCC, Scouts, science meets at schools keeping in mind the possible infection due to lack of social distancing.

In its detailed interim report, the committee recommended measures to address both the situation—the preparatory phase (Before inviting kids to schools) and the implementation phase (with kids on the campus).

The experts opined that the reopening of schools ‘should mainly aim for school connectedness, psycho-social well-being and stress-free learning to the children.’ The committee also recommended the appointment of a counsellor and a medical nurse in every school.

Before opening the schools, the managements have to thoroughly clean the premises and sanitise the buildings by displaying pictorial signs of hygiene rules in a child-friendly manner. All the rooms including classrooms, staff rooms, libraries shall be properly ventilated. Furniture shall be arranged with adequate spacing.

A sick room shall be set up with basic medicine and personal protection equipment. Schools must circulate Covid-19 symptoms related information among all stakeholders through e-mails, telephonic calls, letters and folios.

Phased reopening

Leaving the decision on the opening of schools to the discretion of the state government, the committee recommended reopening in a staggered manner. “Schools must open in batches with elder students joining first. If there is space constraint, the students shall be divided into batches and called in different batches in different shifts or alternative days or in staggered times,” the committee recommended. Experts also suggested the usage of the outdoor area like school ground for conducting classes.

All schools have been recommended to maintain at least 1 meter of distance between two individuals on their premises.

All visitors shall be restricted to the schools and communication with the parents shall be carried out only in digital format. Children below the age of 5-years should be assisted and watched carefully for breathing difficulties while using the

masks.

Vaccination

The panel has recommended that vaccination in the state should be completed in the next three-four months. It has suggested to consider involving the private sector for large scale-free vaccination to prevent crowding outside hospitals. The unused vaccine must be diverted to alternate vaccination centres, it said.