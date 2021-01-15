Operation Kamala: Congress demands probe

The Congress on Friday demanded a probe into the trail of money that led to the BJP coming to power in 2019.

This, especially after Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi claimed that the newly-inducted minister, C P Yogeshwar, had raised a loan of Rs 9 crore to engineer the defection of legislators that led to the fall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition. 

“Jarkiholi has spoken the truth. He has said that Yogeshwar borrowed loans. Why was (Jarkiholi) quiet? Why didn’t he inform the police? If the Anti-Corruption Bureau is still alive, they should register a case and take suo motu action,” former Congress MP V S Ugrappa told reporters at a news conference, along with other party leaders Prakash Rathod, P R Ramesh and Ashok Pattan. 

Ugrappa also demanded a judicial probe into the claims of a purported ‘CD’ comprising something that can be used against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

“The BJP has become a den of corruption and the state is going astray,” he said, daring Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene. “Modi says he won’t take bribes or let anybody else take. Why is he silent when his own partymen are alleging corruption? Why are J P Nadda and Nalin Kumar Kateel silent? Why is RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat silent,” Ugrappa asked.

