Operation manual for certified snake rescuers

The Karnataka Forest Department has published an operational manual for certified snake rescuers in an effort to streamline the rescue work to mitigate the human-snake conflict.

Karnataka is home to 10 of the 18 families of snakes known worldwide. The manual titled ‘Effective Human-Snake Conflict Management and Mitigation’ notes that urban expansion has led to snakes and humans facing each other more frequently than ever. “Out of the approximately 1.4 lakh global annual deaths due to venomous snakebite, an estimated 58,000 to 62,000 occur in India,” it said.

The manual, prepared by Gerard Martin of Liana Trust, Sumanth Bindumadhav of Humane Society International/India and herpetologist Romulus Whitaker, gives basic knowledge of the snakes, from taxonomy and anatomy to snake bite management, besides laying the ground rules under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

“Snake rescue has become a viable way for youth to make quick money while also gaining adulation on social media. This has led to an increase in the frequency of accidents,” the manual said.

Unscientific relocation has also led to the death of the snakes due to starvation. The manual provides key guidelines to ensure the protection of people’s life as well as the snakes.