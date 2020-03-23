Oppn makes U-turn, Land Reforms Bill cleared in Council

In a U-turn, the Opposition parties that walked out during the passage of the Karnataka Land Reforms Bill in the Legislative Assembly supported it in the Legislative Council with little dissent on Monday.

During the discussion on the Bill at the Council, almost all the Opposition legislators supported the passage of the Bill, in contrast to stance the Congress and JD(S) took in the Assembly on Friday last.

The amendment allows a company or organisation facing losses "due to various reasons beyond its control" to sell the land allotted to them for industrial, housing projects, educational or other purposes after a period of seven years.

The government will have to permit the sale of such land which is exempted under Section 109 of the Land Reforms Act, and should be used for the same purpose.

During the discussion, Congress MLC K C Kondaiah suggested that discretionary powers should be with the government to decide whether the land could be sold for other purposes.

Opposition members also recommended setting a time limit in the amendment for the government to clear cases.

NLSIU quota

The National Law School of India (Amendment) Bill was also passed in the Council. The bill reserves 25% of the seats in the prestigious law school for students from Karnataka.

Law Minister J C Madhuswamy said that the government was seeking institutional reservation from NLSIU. He said that the institution had not provided any reservation despite similar institutes across the country offering the benefit for local candidates. "We have not discussed horizontal reservation (for SC/STs etc) and will take it up in the future," he said. The Bill will now be sent to Governor Vajubhai R Vala for his assent.