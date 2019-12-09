Oppn MLAs welcome to join BJP: Kateel

The BJP will not resort to Operation Kamala, but MLAs of opposition parties are welcome to join the party, state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel said on Monday.

“The BJP never indulged in Operation Kamala. In future also, we will not encourage such activities. However, if Opposition leaders, including MLAs, want to join BJP, we will welcome them,” Kateel told reporters here.

“Since the BJP has crossed the majority mark, there is no need to seek any body’s help for the stability of the government. However, we want to strengthen our party’s base across the state,” he said. He said the united fight put up by the BJP resulted in the victory.

Terming the election results as a victory to the developmental works implemented by the Centre and the Yediyurappa-led government in the state, he said the party will focus more on strengthening the organisation in south Karnataka in the coming days.

Union Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda said the elections results are a befitting reply to Congress leaders, who have been speaking against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.