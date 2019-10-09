Oppn set to corner govt on flood aid during session

The shortened three-day session of the legislature will begin on Thursday, even as the Opposition planned to corner the government on flood relief. Apart from the stormy proceedings expected inside the House, the JD(S) led by former prime minister H D Deve Gowda will stage a protest against the delay in flood relief and reduced allocation to grants for constituencies

represented by JD(S), at Freedom Park.

A protest is also planned by the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha on flood relief and related issues.

The second session after B S Yediyurappa assumed charge as chief minister will focus on budget discussions, as he had sought a vote-on-account for three months between August 1 and October 31. Though contradictory voices within BJP on flood relief has put the party on a spot, the ruling government is expected to cite the recent release of funds by the Centre.

However, the Opposition parties - Congress and JD(S) - are likely to stick to their battle cries of ‘little relief despite BJP-ruled Central government,’ ‘weak chief minister’ and ‘failure of BJP MPs’ in convincing the Centre to provide more relief.

Aware of the strategy being adopted by the Opposition, sources said, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has urged all the legislators to listen patiently to criticism, before responding.

Despite demands by the Opposition, the saffron party is unlikely to agree on extending the session beyond the three-day schedule.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah had written to the chief minister, urging him to extend the session. But, the government is unlikely to cede to the demand, according to sources.