‘Oppn still attempting to topple government’

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has alleged that the opposition leaders, driven by greed for power, are making sustained efforts to topple the Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, the minister said, “The opposition leaders keep crowing that they are not conducting Operation Kamala. However, their efforts to unsettle the government will not have any impact on the administrative machinery.”

Leaders of both the parties are trying to save the coaliation government, he said.

Krishna Byre Gowda said that he was ready to relinquish minister post, if the party leadership wanted him to do so.

“I am not of the type to cling on to power,” he said.