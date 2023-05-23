Out of stock: Health department stops third dose of Covid jabs

The health department has stopped administering the precautionary dose of the Covid vaccine in government hospitals, since the jabs are out of stock.

Only 20.91 per cent of the people in Karnataka and 27.82 per cent people in Mysuru district are covered with a booster or precautionary dose, among those who have taken the second dose of the Covid vaccine.

According to State Mission Director of National Health Mission Dr Naveen Bhat, the state’s procurement of vaccines from the Centre, including Corbevax, for booster dose is under process.

Even private hospitals have stopped giving Covid booster dose as there is less demand, since the people prefer free of cost vaccines in government hospitals, said Dr Y L Rajashekar of PHANA (State Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association).

While the effect of the Covid vaccine is said to be present for around six months, many countries have started giving the fourth dose and are contemplating a fifth dose. In India too, they should start giving the fourth dose, said a health expert.

When asked about it, Dr Naveen said that there are no plans for a fourth dose. The priority is to provide the third dose, he said.

Assessing the present epidemiological scenario, State Covid Technical Advisory Committee head Dr M K Sudarshan said that there is low incidence of new Covid cases, reported daily.

“Even hospitalisation is low. Most hospitalisations are in general wards, since infection is mild and rarely a few are admitted in ICUs. There are fewer deaths, that too among the elderly and those with comorbid conditions. Covid positivity in this group is an incidental finding when they are hospitalised for other reasons,” he said.

“On May 5, WHO declared that Covid is no more a pandemic. Since Covid is highly contagious, a vast majority are infected and are immune by now. So, the government must prioritise and reserve precautionary doses at least for high risk groups like elderly and those with comorbid conditions,” Dr Sudarshan said.

Low coverage

In Karnataka, among 5,53,91,421 who have taken the second dose, only 1,15,84,040 have taken precaution dose. In Mysuru district, among 27,86,436 who have taken second dose, only 7,75,197 have got precaution dose.

In the state, among 7,67,122 healthcare workers who have taken a second dose, 5,45,261 (71 per cent) have got a precaution dose. Among 9,49,625 frontline workers, 6,10,748 (64.31 per cent) have taken precaution dose.

In Mysuru district too, among 40,875 healthcare workers who have taken second dose, 27,151 (66.42 per cent) have got precaution dose. Among 36,593 frontline workers who have taken second dose, only 21,804 (59 per cent) have got precaution dose.

As per the state bulletin of Monday, among 1,749 Covid tests conducted in Karnataka, 21 were positive and there were no cases from Mysuru.

There are 191 active cases in the state, including 12 in Mysuru. The weekly total positivity rate of Karnataka was 0.58 per cent and weekly case fatality rate was 0.85 per cent.