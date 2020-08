The outflow of water from Kabini Dam in Beechanahalli in the H D Kote taluk, declined to 43,933 cusecs on Thursday morning.

The outflow was 50,000 cusec on Wednesday evening.

As the inflow to the dam declined to 37,462 cusecs, the outflow to Kapila River and canal declined. While 43,333 cusecs water was released to the river, 600 cusecs was released to the canal.

The maximum storage capacity of the dam is 19.52 TMC and the dam stored 16.40 TMC water as on Thursday morning.