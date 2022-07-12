Outflow in rivers in Mysuru region increases

T R Sathish Kumar
T R Sathish Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jul 12 2022, 15:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2022, 15:17 ist
Rain clouds loom over a field on the outskirts of Bangalore. Credit: AFP Photo

Parts of Brindavan Gardens in Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) of Mandya district have been inundated as over 70,000 cusecs of water is being released into the Kaveri River from the KRS Dam on Tuesday.

The northern part of the Brindavan Gardens that includes the boating facility and musical fountain has been inundated. Brindavan Gardens is a popular tourist destination attached to the KRS Dam.

In Srirangapatna, Mandya district, the Kaveri River is flowing up to the top of the Wellesley Bridge and on the bridge on  Mysuru-Bengaluru highway. The water has also reached the bridge level at Mahadevapura village in Srirangapatna taluk and at Bannur in T Narsipur taluk.

In Nanjangud town in Mysuru district too, the Kapila River has covered the bathing ghat, opposite Sri Srikanteshwara Temple.

People are thronging the bridges across the rivers and river banks to see the rivers in spate.

Mysuru
Karnataka
rains
Rainfall

