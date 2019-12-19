Outsiders indulged in violence: Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that people coming from outside, mostly from Kerala, indulged in violence in Mangaluru during the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act, here on Thursday.

People who came from neighbouring states to participate in protest also tried to set fire to a police station in Mangalore and damaged public properties. To control this, the police had to use force, he told reporters here.

Though most of the protest marches in Karnataka were held peacefully, there was violence in Mangaluru. Some of the people from Kerala were indulging and instigating the violence and misleading college students and public, he said.

He also warned that he would take action against those who involved in violence and spreading rumours. Some of the groups, who have involved violence earlier, are again active in disturbing peace in coastal region, he said.