Over 100 detained by police for Hubballi violence, situation remains tense

More than 100 persons have been detained in connection with the large-scale violence following a controversial social media post in the city and the accused are likely to be produced in a court on Monday.

The situation continues to be tense and tight security arrangements are in place, with prohibitory orders in effect till April 20.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that all the accused have been arrested and the investigation is being taken up, to pinpoint the conspirators. "Whoever is found guilty, strict action will be initiated against them," he said.

Police sources said that as many as eight special teams formed to nab criminal elements who indulged in violence are still on the lookout for the suspects. The police have arrested 88 persons so far in connection with the violence and lodged 10 cases.

Violence erupted in Hubballi on April 16 night following a social media post. The mob started pelting stones on public and government property. Later, they gathered in front of Old Hubballi police station and pelted the police with stones.

They damaged police vehicles and torched private vehicles, besides targeting the Sanjeevini Hospital and a temple. The police used tear gas and resorted to lathicharge to quell the mob.

Sources said that one police team is exclusively looking into the CCTV footage and identifying the rioters, while a cybercrime team is looking into social media posts and messages on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram that led to the violence.

The investigation is being monitored by ADGP Pratap Reddy, designated by Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram, who passed on the details of the violence to him.

The Congress delegation, headed by its executive committee member Saleem Ahamad, will meet Ram on Monday over concerns that innocents are being picked up by the police.

Sri Ram Sena Founder Pramod Muthalik stated that the violence was an organised act against Hindus, in the guise of a WhatApp post. He had also slammed the Congress party for "remaining silent" when Hindus get arrested and coming to the rescue of minority community members. "Let the police do their job. Do not get heartburns when goondas and anti-social elements are arrested," he said.

