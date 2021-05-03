Over 1,000 KSRP men go from flab to fit in two months

A novel exercise regime to keep the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) fit in the time of pandemic has yielded surprising results in just two months.

KSRP head ADGP Alok Kumar launched a special weight reduction programme after losing 51 of his men to non-Covid ailments and seven to Covid-19. With a deadline of April 30, over 1,000 KSRP personnel — obese and diagnosed with non-communicable diseases and comorbid conditions — were put on a rigorous training regime over a period of two and a half months.

The target was to shed 10 kg for those below 40 years, 5 kg for those between 40 and 50 years, and 2.5 kg for personnel above 50 years. All of them came out with 100% results. Interestingly, to make the men serious about the task, officials linked their promotion to fitness, which yielded better results.

“As we began to lose our men during the first wave, we did an introspective audit of death and health analysis of all the 14 battalions and two training schools. Out of the 14,000-strong force, over 1,000 were found to be overweight, obese and diagnosed with noncommunicable diseases and comorbidities linked to unhealthy lifestyle and alcoholism. We set a target of April 30 with a motto 'Reform and Perform or Perish',” Alok Kumar told DH.

He said there was reluctance among the personnel initially, as a few found it hard and complained. "But most of them fell in line and took it as a challenge. Now it has become a daily routine,” he added.

Providing the required support to shed flab, special training sessions were conducted for different battalions every morning, including running, rigorous drill, yoga, cycling and other activities. Their eating habits, health and weight were monitored constantly. “In the first quarter of this year, we have achieved a 40% reduction in the number of deaths among our men. Also, over 98% of the staff are vaccinated against Covid-19,” Alok Kumar said.

With zero tolerance towards alcoholism, chronic alcoholic personnel were admitted to a de-addiction centre. In Bengaluru alone, 30 were undergoing treatment and 10 people in other districts.

“A total of 55 men have successfully been treated in the last six months. However, eight found it difficult to quit alcohol and they were given VRS. Another 330 were found to be medium alcoholics and stern messages have been given out to them. If they cannot reform, we cannot allow them to continue in our units,” he said.