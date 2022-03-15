Over 2 lakh ‘fake’ membership pleas to Karnataka labour welfare board junked

Over two lakh ‘fake’ membership applications to a board meant for the welfare of construction workers have been rejected, prompting the government to tighten procedures to ensure money in this cash-rich entity is not misused.

The Karnataka Construction and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board is sitting on a corpus of Rs 7,510 crore, making it the target of vested interests.

In the last three years, a total of 2,90,841 applications that were not in order have been rejected after examination at the Board, Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar told the Assembly in a written reply, admitting the menace of fake memberships.

Nearly 25 lakh construction workers are registered with the Board. It has Rs 7,510 crore, which is mainly from a cess at 1% of the cost of construction paid by those who employ the labourers.

Any person aged between 18 and 60 years involved in construction and other allied activities for 90 days in a preceding year can be enrolled to the Board by labour inspectors, Hebbar said.

“In October 2021, a circular was issued to field officers on conducting spot inspections during enrolments, whenever necessary, in order to prevent fake workers from getting registered,” Hebbar said.

“We are also amending rules for empowering registration officers to cancel the membership of beneficiaries who got registered on the basis of incomplete or false information,” the minister said.

“Going forward, we are taking steps to form a team of senior officers to oversee enrolments at the district-level,” he added.

Currently, the Board provides 19 welfare and social security benefits - education, pension and so on.

During Covid-19, the Board gave financial assistance worth Rs 1,406 crore to its workers.

“Whatever streamlining that is being done now to curb fake membership is because of our pressure,” Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) state secretary K Mahantesh said.

“Elected representatives have made a business out of getting people enrolled as Board members.”

In 2019, IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri said she was shunted out as the Board’s secretary as she resisted attempts to misuse money meant for labour welfare.

Mahantesh said trade unions blocked the government’s attempts recently to use the Board’s funds to buy Covid-19 vaccines from private hospitals for construction workers.

“We also blocked an attempt to pay the slum board from this fund. Now, we’re fighting against a plan to use it for bus passes. The passes will be useful only in Bengaluru, but not across the state,” he said.

