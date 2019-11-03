Overfishing in 2015-16 hits replenishment; prices soar

Overfishing by emplyoing methods such as 'light fishing' along the coasts of Karnataka in 2015-16 has now resulted in a significant reduction in fish catch, thereby causing prices to sky rocket.

Experts say that overfishing during the said year was one of the main causes for the explosion of triggerfish population, which is inedible, at the expense of other fish species. The Fisheries Department, meanwhile, has sought a report regarding the surge in triggerfish population and reasons for the same.

Vasudev Boloor, vice president of National Fishworkers' Forum, said that triggerfish - which was a small percentage of the catch in previous years - was the primary catch for many fishermen during the season. "We have not seen them in such large numbers in the past," he said.

Though triggerfish catch - popularly referred as Cargill fish - was not profitable for the fishermen, they are selling it off to fishmeal factories to cover their losses, he said.

According to Shivakumar Haragi, assistant professor of Marine Biology, Karnatak University, Dharwad, blamed the industrial scale 'light fishing' in 2015-16 for the decline in fish yield during the year. Light fishing is practiced using expensive machinery, and uses a bulb estimated to be worth Rs one lakh to attract fish. "Then all the fish are indiscriminately scooped up into the fishing boats, causing an imbalance," he said.

It was banned the very next year as fish yield declined prompting smaller fishermen to complain about the loss of their livelihood.

"Since almost one-and-half times the normal catch was recorded due to light fishing three-fours year ago, yield declined in subsequent years and is taking time to replenish. Moreover, fish production volume has surged and contributed to the decline in edible species such as macquerel, sardine, king fish and pomfret," he observed, contributing to the triggerfish surge.

Speaking to DH, Kota Srinivas Poojary, Minister for Muzrai, Ports and Fisheries said that the he had sought a report from the Department regarding the issue. "Though the decline in catch during the year, we are primarily looking at the cause for the increase in Cargill fish population. The report is expected to shed a light on whether it was caused by weather extremes and the conditions that result in the surge of this fish population," he said.