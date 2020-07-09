Overnight downpour pours misery on Uttara Kannada

Heavy showers on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in Uttara Kannada flooded National Highway 66 and left several villages in Karwar and Ankola taluks marooned.

The overnight showers turned Avarsa, Hattikeri and surrounding villages in Ankola taluk and Kinnar in Karwar taluk into islands. Police and Fire personnel, joined by the locals, evacuated the marooned villagers.

The vehicular traffic on NH 66 was stalled for over two hours after the rainwater that cascaded down the hills near Amadalli in Karwar, flooded the highway. Also, the ongoing four-laning of highway made the matters worse. Vehicles were lined up for 3 km on either side.

Landslide at Dabguli and overflowing streams affected traffic on Yellapur-Mundgod road.

Inflows into Supa and Kadra reservoirs have increased significantly. Kadra dam is just three metres shy of reaching its full reservoir level (FRL). While Kadra recorded a whopping 17 cm of rain in the last 24 hours (ending 8 am on Thursday), Jagalbet received 11 cm of rain. Bhatkal and Honnavar witnessed 8 cm each.

Udupi and Dakshina Kannada received intermittent showers on Thursday.

Almatti inflow increases

Meanwhile, seven low-lying barrage-cum-bridges across Krishna river and its tributaries in Belagavi district have gone under water. Torrential rain in the Western Ghats of Maharashtra has upped the water level in the rivers.

Inflow into Almatti dam on Thursday clocked 49,636 cusecs. The reservoir is three metres short of reaching its FRL.

With Ghataprabha river flowing at danger level, as many as 10 villages have been cut off following the submergence of two bridges Mirji-Mallapur and Mahalingapur-Yadwad in Bagalkot district.

Many parts of Dharwad district experienced heavy showers on Thursday. Commuters had a tough task in negotiating the waterlogged Toll Naka in Dharwad. Kalaghatagi town recorded 12.2 cm rain on Thursday while Dharwad and Hubballi cities registered 5 and 4 cm respectively.

With the exception of Hosanagara in Shivamogga, Malnad districts - Kodagu, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru - witnessed moderate rain on Thursday. It poured in Hosanagara, which according to weather department recorded 15 cm in the last 24 hours.

Several parts of Kolar district, including Srinivaspura taluk, received a few spells of moderate to heavy rain on Thursday.

IMD predicts more

wet days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain for seven districts in coast and Malnad from July 10 to 14. The south interior Karnataka is also likely to receive moderate to heavy rain in the next five days.