Overnight rain showers misery on Kalyana K'taka districts

Heavy rain on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday has damaged vast tracts of standing crops in Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgir and Raichur districts.

The region has been receiving incessant rain for the past two days. Kalaburagi city and many parts of the districts, including Chittapur, Kalagi, Wadi, Afzalpur and Kamalapur, experienced spells of heavy rain through the day on Wednesday.

Kagina and Manjra rivers are in spate and so are rivulet and streams in Kalaburagi and Bidar districts. With Kagina river submerging the bridge between Ingalagi and Shahabad, traffic on the route has been affected badly. The swollen Kagina has inundated acres of farmland in the district.

The overflowing Manjra river has triggered flood fears in the villages on its banks. Many villages in Aurad taluk are facing a flood-like situation. Kamalnagar in Bidar district has received a whopping 220 mm (22 CM) of rain in the last 24 hours (ending 8 am on Wednesday)

Overnight showers have damaged cotton, tur and paddy crops in Raichur taluk. A minor railway bridge between Shaktinagar and Kaadluru has been flooded. Copious rain has left many houses and acres of farmland waterlogged in Shahpur taluk of Yadgir district.

Meanwhile, Hosapete and Hagaribommanahalli taluks continued to receive sporadic spells of heavy rain. The Danayakanakere lake near Mariyammanahalli has breached on Wednesday as the spillover flooded acres of jowar crop in the lake vicinity.

Many pushkarinis in the Unesco world heritage site Hampi, including the one en route Vijaya Vittala Temple, have come alive following torrential rain in the region in recent past.

Kottigehara in Chikkamagaluru and parts of Udupi district received heavy showers while parts of Bagalkot, Gadag, Davangere, Shivamogga and Dakshina Kannada witnessed mild to moderate rainfall.

Fishing boats sinks

Twenty-nine crew and fishermen were rescued from the fishing boat ‘Hanumatheertha’ that sank in Arabian Sea off Malpe coast on Tuesday night.