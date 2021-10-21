Owner of chicken shop which remained open during Navaratri hurt in mishap

The chicken shop owner from Yamanpur suburb, who had been allegedly assaulted recently for keeping the shop open during Navaratri, was injured in an accident after two persons on a bike knocked his vehicle at Sri Nagar here on Tuesday.

Chicken shop owner Hasansab was proceeding towards Yamanapur on his vehicle. While he was crossing Sri Nagar with his wife Afsana, two persons came on a motorcycle, hit his vehicle, and fled the spot.

Afsana said she and her husband sustained injuries in the incident. The couple reached the district hospital for treatment with the help of people who gathered at the spot. The incident took place in the jurisdiction of Traffic North police station.

Earlier, a Hindu boy was assaulted, while Muslim girls were threatened by removing the burqa worn by them, by a section of auto drivers here who took exception to the boy talking to the girls.