Owner of chicken shop hurt in Navaratri mishap

Owner of chicken shop which remained open during Navaratri hurt in mishap

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Oct 21 2021, 00:26 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2021, 07:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: Unsplash Photo

The chicken shop owner from Yamanpur suburb, who had been allegedly assaulted recently for keeping the shop open during Navaratri, was injured in an accident after two persons on a bike knocked his vehicle at Sri Nagar here on Tuesday.

Chicken shop owner Hasansab was proceeding towards Yamanapur on his vehicle. While he was crossing Sri Nagar with his wife Afsana, two persons came on a motorcycle, hit his vehicle, and fled the spot.

Afsana said she and her husband sustained injuries in the incident. The couple reached the district hospital for treatment with the help of people who gathered at the spot. The incident took place in the jurisdiction of Traffic North police station.

Earlier, a Hindu boy was assaulted, while Muslim girls were threatened by removing the burqa worn by them, by a section of auto drivers here who took exception to the boy talking to the girls.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Navaratri
chicken

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Fabindia's diwali ad offends Tejasvi Surya

DH Toon | Fabindia's diwali ad offends Tejasvi Surya

Temples don’t need privatisation

Temples don’t need privatisation

Rahul seeks return to 'ideology', but will Cong follow?

Rahul seeks return to 'ideology', but will Cong follow?

Drive on your drink! Whisky waste can power your car

Drive on your drink! Whisky waste can power your car

Apple's Rs 1,900 cleaning cloth has internet in splits

Apple's Rs 1,900 cleaning cloth has internet in splits

 