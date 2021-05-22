Oxygen Express with 'All-female crew' reaches B'luru

Oxygen Express piloted by 'All female crew' reaches Bengaluru

The state government has sought 1,200 MT of oxygen daily in view of rising Covid cases in the state

PTI
PTI,
  • May 22 2021, 12:16 ist
  • updated: May 22 2021, 12:16 ist
Karnataka has reported 32,218 Covid infections and 353 related deaths on Friday. Credit: PTI Photo

An Oxygen Express train piloted by an 'All Female Crew' arrived in the city with 120 metric tonnes of medical oxygen from Jamshedpur.

"The 7th Oxygen Express to Karnataka has arrived in Bengaluru from Tatanagar (Jamshedpur) on Friday. This Oxygen Express train piloted by an all female crew will ensure continued supply of oxygen for Covid-19 patients in the State," Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted on Saturday.

According to Railway officials, the 8th Oxygen Express also reached Bengaluru from Jamnagar in Gujarat, carrying 109.2 metric tonnes of the life-saving gas early this morning. The state government has sought 1,200 metric tonnes of oxygen daily in view of rising Covid cases in the state.

Karnataka has reported 32,218 Covid infections and 353 related deaths on Friday taking the total infections and fatalities to 23.67 lakh and 24,207 respectively. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Oxygen Shortage

Related videos

What's Brewing

Quick guide to popular conspiracy theories of all time

Quick guide to popular conspiracy theories of all time

How the pandemic has changed attitudes toward wealth

How the pandemic has changed attitudes toward wealth

Argentina's beloved beef becomes bone of contention

Argentina's beloved beef becomes bone of contention

DH Toon | Cow urine used as unproven Covid treatment

DH Toon | Cow urine used as unproven Covid treatment

 