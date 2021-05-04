Oxygen shortage claims 24 lives at Chamarajanagar hospitals

In yet another hospital tragedy in the second wave of the pandemic, 24 patients died at two hospitals in Chamarajanagar district allegedly due to oxygen shortage. While 23 deaths were reported from the District Covid Hospital, one patient died at a private hospital at Kamagere in Hanur taluk.

The district administration and the state government denied this and claimed that 24 people died over a period of 24 hours due to Covid-19 and other comorbidities. “Not all deaths were because of oxygen shortage,” officials said.

Health Minister K Sudhakar, who reached Chamarajanagar after the incident, said according to primary reports by the district administration, health department and hospital, only three deaths were due to oxygen shortage.

The Covid hospital has 24 ventilators, 53 ICU beds and 55 oxygenated beds. All the beds were occupied, sources said.The 6,000-litre oxygen plant that was installed on the premises a few days ago can sustain the needs of the hospital for one and a half days. Liquid oxygen is supplied from Ballari.

After the supplies ran dry on Sunday night, cylinders were being used for the patients. Cylinders from Mysuru were supposed to reach Chamarajanagar by 9 pm. The delay is said to be the reason behind the tragedy.

The Opposition Congress demanded a judicial probe, alleging that the incident was due to the negligence of the government.

The relatives of the deceased held a protest outside the hospital, seeking compensation. Following the outcry, District Judge S S Puri visited the hospital and held discussions with Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi.

Officials in Mysuru denied charges that the administration failed to supply oxygen to the neighbouring Chamarajanagar district. They claimed 250 cylinders were sent to Chamarajanagar till Sunday midnight.