Paediatric ward to come up in all district hospitals in Karnataka: Health Minister K Sudhakar

To prepare for a possible third wave, the government has decided to set up paediatric wards in all district hospitals, said Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar here on Tuesday.

He said oxygen generation plants will be set up in taluk hospitals and district hospitals across the state. A dedicated 70-80 bed paediatric ward will be set up in all district hospitals.

Additional paediatricians and nursing staff will be recruited wherever necessary. A special training session will be conducted through Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences to train MBBS students and other technical staff, Sudhakar said.

Genomic sequencing

Seven genomic labs will be established across the state to study the mutated strains found in the second wave. These labs will come up at five medical colleges, Wenlock Hospital, Mangaluru and Vijayapura district hospital. This study will help in understanding the virus better and for the development of better medicine and treatment protocol, based on the nature of the virus.

Vaccine supply

The state has received another consignment of 1.64 lakh doses of Covaxin. The available stock will be used to vaccinate citizens above 45 years who are due for second dose. Vaccine will be eventually made available to all once the supply increases, he said.

Kawasaki disease

It is reported that two kids whose parents have recovered from Covid might have contracted the Kawasaki disease. Malnutrition and other social factors are among the causes for this. The government is closely tracking such cases, he said.

It is a condition that causes inflammation in the walls of some blood vessels in the body. It’s most common in infants and young children. The early stages cause rashes and fever. Symptoms include high fever and the skin peeling off.