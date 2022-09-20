'Pallu' and hijab are same, even President of India wears 'pallu': Karnataka JD(S) president

JD(S) state president in Karnataka C M Ibrahim compared hijab with pallu and said that even the President of India wears a pallu.
Ibrahim further said that women covering their head is India's culture.
"Indira Gandhi had a pallu. The President of India has a pallu. Is that ghoonghat also a conspiracy of the PFI? Women covering their head with pallu and ghoonghat is India's culture and history. You can call it pallu or hijab, both are same," Ibrahim said.
#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: Former PM Indira Gandhi used to wear a 'pallu', even the President of India wears a pallu, this is culture of India. Is that 'ghoonghat' a conspiracy by PFI? Whether it's hijab or pallu, it's the same: JD(S) state president CM Ibrahim pic.twitter.com/tiODmV3ll1
— ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2022
