'Pallu' and hijab are same: Karnataka JD(S) president

'Pallu' and hijab are same, even President of India wears 'pallu': Karnataka JD(S) president

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 20 2022, 16:25 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2022, 17:00 ist

JD(S) state president in Karnataka C M Ibrahim compared hijab with pallu and said that even the President of India wears a pallu.

Ibrahim further said that women covering their head is India's culture.

"Indira Gandhi had a pallu. The President of India has a pallu. Is that ghoonghat also a conspiracy of the PFI? Women covering their head with pallu and ghoonghat is India's culture and history. You can call it pallu or hijab, both are same," Ibrahim said.

 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
C M Ibrahim
JD(S)
Hijab
Hijab row

What's Brewing

Woody Allen's representative rubbishes retirement claim

Woody Allen's representative rubbishes retirement claim

Royal family releases unseen pic of Queen after funeral

Royal family releases unseen pic of Queen after funeral

The challenges automakers face with humanoid robots

The challenges automakers face with humanoid robots

Cold-blooded animals most vulnerable to climate change

Cold-blooded animals most vulnerable to climate change

Large drop in SO2 levels in India in last decade: IIT

Large drop in SO2 levels in India in last decade: IIT

Amazon fires in Brazil surpass last year's record

Amazon fires in Brazil surpass last year's record

 