'Pallu' and hijab are same, even President of India wears 'pallu': Karnataka JD(S) president

JD(S) state president in Karnataka C M Ibrahim compared hijab with pallu and said that even the President of India wears a pallu.

Ibrahim further said that women covering their head is India's culture.

"Indira Gandhi had a pallu. The President of India has a pallu. Is that ghoonghat also a conspiracy of the PFI? Women covering their head with pallu and ghoonghat is India's culture and history. You can call it pallu or hijab, both are same," Ibrahim said.