Panchamasali Lingayats demanding reservation take out padyatra in Belagavi

Members of the Lingayat Panchamsali community began arriving for Veerat Panchshakti Samavesh demanding 2A reservation for the community, with the movement nearing its logical end at the convention site near Suvarna Vidhan Soudha on Thursday.
The community said it will felicitate CM Basavaraj Bommai if the demand was met, otherwise, they will lay siege to Suvarna Vidhan Soudha.
#WATCH | Karnataka: Padayatra of Panchamasali Lingayats community underway in Belagavi, they are demanding for more reservation. pic.twitter.com/MCAojJLFG5
— ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2022
Basav Jaymritunjay Swamiji of Panchamsali Peetha, Kudalsangam commenced the last leg of padayatra from Hirebagewadi and was expected to reach the venue by noon.
