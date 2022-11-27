Panchamasali Lingayats’ stir for quota intensifies

The Panchamasali Lingayat movement seeking 2A reservation is reaching its peak with the Legislative Assembly elections nearing.

The movement has political implications for both BJP and Congress.

Panchamasali Lingayat leaders in both BJP and Congress are batting for 2A reservation, obviously eyeing the community’s votes.

Panchamasali Lingayats, who claim to be numerically stronger, come under category 3B which has a 5 per cent quota. Now, they want to be under category 2A, in which they will get a share in the 15 per cent reservation.

The chances of the BJP either retaining or losing power largely depend on what the Panchamasali Lingayats in the Kittur Karnataka region decide.

Out of 119 BJP MLAs, 54 are from 13 districts of North Karnataka. While 32 MLAs from the region belong to Congress, five are from JD(S).

Bijapur City BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who is spearheading the agitation for 2A reservation for Panchamasalis, is mounting pressure on the government and has even threatened that they will “teach a lesson” to the BJP if the government fails to fulfil its demand.

The Panchamasali rallies, addressed by Yatnal in various parts of North Karnataka, are drawing huge crowds and his bold statements are being cheered. Some Congress leaders belonging to the Panchamasali sect, too, have joined the agitation and are addressing the public meetings.

A recent Panchamasali rally in Gokak town of Belagavi district, where the leaders tried to assert their political power, is seen as a show of strength in a place that is dominated by the Jarkiholis who belong to the Valmiki community.

Belagavi Rural Congress MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar is an active participant in the agitation and she is using this platform to show her strength and ability to mobilise the people from the community.

Political observers feel that the success of the movement may help the Congress leaders individually. Hebbalkar’s victory will help her emerge as a stronger leader in the district, posing a threat to the Jarkiholis.

Speaking to DH, Laxmi said that her participation in the agitation is for the welfare of the community and any political gains would be a byproduct.

She admitted that the BJP would have a greater political advantage if the Bommai government accords 2A reservation before the election.

The success of the agitation would also catapult Yatnal to a much higher position in the BJP. The success of the movement will also help BJP win more seats as Panchamasalis are likely to support the party en bloc. This will also mean Yatnal getting an upper hand over his bete noir Murugesh Nirani. Yatnal has accused Nirani of trying to sabotage the Panchamasali movement.

Statements being made by Panchamasali leaders during rallies have irked Banajigas, another Lingayat sub-sect. The Banajigas have lashed out at Yatnal and other leaders, accusing them of trying to divide the community.