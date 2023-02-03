Panchamasali quota issue: State submits interim report

Panchamasali quota issue: State submits interim report of BC panel to HC

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale was hearing a PIL objecting 2A category reservation to Panchamasalis, a sub-sect of Veerashaiva Lingayat community

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 03 2023, 22:57 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2023, 03:04 ist
Karnataka High Court. Credit: DH Photo

The state government on Friday submitted the interim report of Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes in a sealed cover. Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadgi placed the report and sought time to file a statement of objection.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale was hearing a PIL objecting 2A category reservation to Panchamasalis, a sub-sect of Veerashaiva Lingayat community. The bench has posted the matter to February 22 for further consideration. In the previous hearing, the court had passed an interim order of status quo in regard to the interim report by the commission.

The PIL filed by D G Raghavendra, a resident of Bengaluru, has sought for a direction against granting 2A reservation to Panchamasalis, based on the recommendation in the interim report. The petition claimed that there is no concept of interim report under the statutory scheme of Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes Act, 1995.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Panchamsalis

What's Brewing

Gigantic, wearable cake enters Guinness World record

Gigantic, wearable cake enters Guinness World record

In a first, transman father to give birth in Kerala

In a first, transman father to give birth in Kerala

2024 Olympic torch relay to start in Marseille

2024 Olympic torch relay to start in Marseille

Qatar bans insect food after EU expands menu

Qatar bans insect food after EU expands menu

Scientists split seawater to produce green hydrogen

Scientists split seawater to produce green hydrogen

1200-year-old idols found in Nalanda

1200-year-old idols found in Nalanda

 