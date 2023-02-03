Panchamasali quota issue: State submits interim report of BC panel to HC

The state government on Friday submitted the interim report of Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes in a sealed cover. Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadgi placed the report and sought time to file a statement of objection.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale was hearing a PIL objecting 2A category reservation to Panchamasalis, a sub-sect of Veerashaiva Lingayat community. The bench has posted the matter to February 22 for further consideration. In the previous hearing, the court had passed an interim order of status quo in regard to the interim report by the commission.

The PIL filed by D G Raghavendra, a resident of Bengaluru, has sought for a direction against granting 2A reservation to Panchamasalis, based on the recommendation in the interim report. The petition claimed that there is no concept of interim report under the statutory scheme of Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes Act, 1995.