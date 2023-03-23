Panchamasali reservation: K'taka HC vacates interim status quo on report

The Karnataka high court on Thursday modified the status quo order with regard to the interim report of Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, recommending reservation to Panchmasalis, a sub-sect of Veerashaiva-Lingayat community.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale, passed this order following an assurance from the state government that it will not disturb the category 2A or any class falling under 2A.

The bench was hearing the PIL filed by D G Raghavendra, a resident of Bengaluru, seeking a direction against granting 2A reservation to Panchmasalis based on the interim report. The petitioner claimed that under the statutory scheme of Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes Act, 1995, there is no concept of interim report. The petitioner also sought a direction to take a revision of the list of backward classes, citing the low 4% reservation granted to Vokkaliga community as against their 16% share in the population of the state.

The division bench had passed an interim order of status quo on January 12, 2023. Subsequently, the state government submitted the interim report of the Commission in a sealed cover.

At the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for the state government and said that the state government would make a statement before the court that it will not do anything that would disturb the reservation quota in Category 2A.

He further said that this would address the apprehension expressed by the petitioner with regard to occupying the other castes' prospects and that whatever steps state takes in future would be subject to the final outcome of the petition.

"In our opinion, the submissions made before this court show a fair approach of the state government to the matter. The statement made before this court would also not cause any prejudice to the petitioner.

Accordingly, the oral statement made before this court is accepted as an undertaking to this court. In view of this, the earlier order directing parties to maintain status quo is accordingly modified and vacated. List this PIL after vacation," the bench said. Later, the state government filed an undertaking affidavit before the court.