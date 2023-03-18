Panchamasali seer seeks HDD's help over quota agitation

Panchamasali seer meets HDD, seeks support for quota agitation

The seer even mentioned that he has requested Gowda to mount pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on the reservation issue

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 18 2023, 22:27 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2023, 05:44 ist
Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami. Credit: Special Arrangement

Kudalasangama Panchamasali Peeth seer Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami, who is leading an agitation demanding Category 2A reservation for the Panchamasali Lingayats, met former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Saturday.

While the Gowda family claimed it was a courtesy meeting, the seer himself said that he sought the JD(S) supremo's support for the agitation. "It is true that I came to check on Deve Gowda's health as I could not visit him when he was hospitalised. Meanwhile, I sought his support for the agitation seeking 2A reservation for Panchamasalis," said the seer.

The seer even mentioned that he has requested Gowda to mount pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on the reservation issue. "Deve Gowda has been with our community since he was the chief minister and his support will always be with us in reservation agitation," the seer stated.

JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy, however, said, "It was just a courtesy meeting and there was no political discussion between the seer and Deve Gowda."

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Panchamasali
Karnataka
seer
H D Deve Gowda
Karnataka News

Related videos

What's Brewing

New varieties bring 'berry' good news to grape farmers

New varieties bring 'berry' good news to grape farmers

Remote exoplanets could have life in 'terminator zones'

Remote exoplanets could have life in 'terminator zones'

What happens when an AI chatbot stops loving you back?

What happens when an AI chatbot stops loving you back?

World's deltas subsiding, says study

World's deltas subsiding, says study

Rise of AI may result in new religions

Rise of AI may result in new religions

The bohemian look: Where more is better

The bohemian look: Where more is better

Doll up your homes

Doll up your homes

K'taka: Tobacco packaging generates 23K tn annual waste

K'taka: Tobacco packaging generates 23K tn annual waste

‘My family broke my relationships thrice’

‘My family broke my relationships thrice’

B'luru cools down on second day of pre-monsoon showers

B'luru cools down on second day of pre-monsoon showers

 