The Panchamasali Lingayat leaders, who had been demanding 2A category reservation to the community in the stat and OBC status for Lingayats in the Central list, have planned a protest march next month to intensify their demand.

The community leaders, led by seer Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami, will start a ‘padayatra’ from Kudalasangama in Bagalkot district on January 14. The seer said the march had been rescheduled due to GP elections.