Panchamasalis to defer quota agitation after CM's assurance

Having set an October 1 deadline for the state government to include Panchamasali Lingayats under 2A category in the reservation list, Panchamasali seer Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami relaxed his stance and agreed to wait for the report by Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission.
The decision was taken following his meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday.
The seer had earlier threatened a Satyagraha if the demands of the community were not met by October 1.
Bommai said that he convinced the seer of the measures initiated by the government to fulfil the demands of the community.
Recalling the recent constitutional amendment, Bommai said that permanent backward classes commissions in each state now has the powers to identify backward communities. “I explained the process initiated by the government (to provide reservation under 2A for Panchamasalis). The seer’s demand was to ensure justice to the community at the earliest,” he said.
Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami said that they have decided not to hold a Satyagraha as the chief minister assured them reservation as soon as the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission submitted its report. “The chief minister informed us that he was taking time to provide reservation under 2A as he did not want the provision to hit legal hurdles,” he said.
“If the government does not grant us the provision in three months, the agitation will continue,” he said.
The seer, along with community leaders PWD Minister C C Patil and Congress leader Vijayanand Kashappanavar met Bommai earlier in the day.
A meeting of the Akhila Bharatha Panchamasali Mahasabha was held subsequently, during which the decision to call off the protest was made.
